Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti as chief executive officer of the agency.
Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience in Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities and Autism. In this new role she will provide leadership through oversight of operations, programs and clinical services.
She has many accomplishments to her name and is an alumni of Nazareth College with postgraduate experience in autism and sensory integration. And prior to her current role, Cappoletti worked at LIFEPlan Care Coordination Organization (CCO) NY, LLC., where she worked as vice president of quality. Cappoletti has many other accomplishments that have made her more than qualified for her new role at Kelberman.
Kelberman is the leading provider of autism services in the Mohawk Valley.