KeyBank Foundation pledges $25,000 to The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change

UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation will donate $25,000 to The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, in honor of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"On Monday, the country will honor the tremendous impact and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His leadership remains a beacon of inspiration to all, including me....thank you to the King Center for the incredible work you do each day to advance Dr. King’s work and inspire the next generation to carry his legacy forward," Chris Gorman, chairman, chief executive officer and president, KeyCorp at KeyBank said in a LinkedIn post.
The Center is known as a global destination, resource center and community institution. Close to one million people visit each year. The Center is dedicated to carrying on the work and legacy of Dr. King and wishes to inspire new generations to carry on his work.