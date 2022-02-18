 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in death of Daunte Wright

  • Updated
  • 0
Daunte Wright-Officer Trial

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray, as the verdict is read Dec.,23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state's guidelines. But defense attorneys for Kim Potter say she should get a lower sentence — or even probation. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black.

The sentence issued Friday is below the range of six to 8 1/2 years in prison recommended by state guidelines. But Judge Regina Chu said she found mitigating factors exist that gave her the authority to go lower.

Wright's mother voiced disappointment at the sentence, saying "the justice system murdered him all over again.”

Recommended for you