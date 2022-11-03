Kiwanis Club celebrates 35 years of service

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The Kiwanis Club in the Central Adirondacks celebrated its 35th year of service recently with an award ceremony in Old Forge, NY.
The club started in 1987, intending to improve the lives of children in their community.
During the event, the club gave a Student of the Month Award to Ava Dornburgh, of Old Forge. They also gave their 25-Year Legion of Honor award to Fred Trimbach, of Old Forge, for his years of service to the club.
The club is involved in many local Programs and Projects including, Adirondack Canoe Classic, Books for Children, KYAC Youth Activity Center, Christmas For Kids Program and more.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to helping their communities. To join the club or get more information call, James Foley at 315-369-6573.