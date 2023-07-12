Kris-Tech Wire Expansion Project

ROME, N.Y. -- Kris-Tech Wire, a wire and cable product line company, has started a project that is expanding to Rome.
This project will help add production lines that'll double the production, office space and warehouses.
Kris-Tech handles wire for products like dog fences, tracer wires and PV wire. They also produce wires that go into the ground for projects with sewers and waterways.
"We're growing. It gives us the opportunity for sure that if we can keep on growing that we are going to add more people," said Vice President of Operations Jeffery Handly.
The project is said to be complete in early 2024.