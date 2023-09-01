Labor Day Weekend: Safety Tips from Oneida County Sheriff's Office

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times in all of the United States.
Because of this, the likelihood of motor vehicle accidents increases significantly.
According to the National Safety Council, 41 percent of deaths on Labor Day weekend involve an alcohol-impaired driver.
That number makes Labor Day weekend one of the deadliest on the roadways in the U.S.
Local law enforcement officers, including the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, are cracking down on drivers under the influence.
Not only will there be a heavier police presence on the roads because of the nice weather, but there will also be more officers present at the local waterways.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, if you're going to party this weekend, make travel arrangements ahead of time to ensure everyone's safety.
"Three words we say all the time," Maciol said. "Have a plan."
"If you're going to be attending a party, make sure you have a plan. If you're going to be drinking or staying wherever you're going, having a ride plan in place with someone else taking you home. Between Uber and traditional taxis, I mean, there's no excuse for someone to have to drink and then drive," he added.
If you're taking your Labor Day gathering to the local waterways, there are a few essential items you'll need to ensure everyone's safety.
The overall goal for the weekend is to limit fatalities and accidents caused by impaired driving. The numbers have decreased over the years, but the safety message remains the same, Maciol said.
According to AAA, the best time to travel during this weekend is either early in the morning, before 7 a.m., or late night, after 6 and 7 p.m.
New York State Police are also increasing patrols over the holiday weekend.
“Traffic safety is a top priority," State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "and each day, Troopers work to ensure the well-being of all those who utilize New York’s roadways."
"Our goal during this enforcement is to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug-impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill others. Our troopers will remain vigilant to remove reckless drivers from our roads and hold them accountable for their actions. I thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their support in conducting pivotal traffic enforcements such as this,” Nigrelli said.
Governor Kathy Hochul also made the announcement of increased law enforcement this weekend.
“Labor Day Weekend is a time where individuals are traveling throughout the state, traffic on the roadways are heavier than usual, and accidents can occur,” Hochul said. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Labor Day Weekend without accidents, serious injuries, and fatalities getting in the way. Please be sure to not drink and drive and keep your eyes on the road.”
According to the Governor's Office, last year troopers arrested 191 people for DWI. There were 9,580 total tickets issued. There were also investigations into 140 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities.