Lake Placid man allegedly steals over $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- On Dec. 3 New York State Troopers arrested 35-year-old, Vadim Bacsan of Lake Placid for allegedly stealing from the North Elba Hannaford's for multiple months.
On Dec. 3 Troopers responded to the store located on Hadjis Way and following an investigation learned Bacscan had been stealing merchandise from the store totaling $5,457.14.
Bacsan was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny. He was transported to State Police, Ray Brook for processing and released on his own recognizance.