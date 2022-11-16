 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Lake Placid named most "Instagram-worthy" winter wonderland

Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Travel experts, SkyParkSecure (SKP) just named Lake Placid the most "Instagram-worthy" winter wonderland, in the world.

SKP put a list out naming the top 10 winter wonderlands across the entire world on Wednesday and first on the list is Lake Placid with 396,000 posts on the platform. 

According to their research which compiled the number of mentions for the term 'winter wonderland' in combination with hashtag data, the top 10 locations were:

  1. Lake Placid New York, US
  2. Johnston Canyon Banff, Alberta, Canada
  3. Partnachklamm Bavaria, Germany
  4. Mt Seymour Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada
  5. Hatcher Pass Alaska, US
  6. Normafa Budapest, Hungary
  7. Tahquamenon Falls Michigan, US
  8. Grand Mesa Colorado, US
  9. Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park Yongding District, Hunan, China
  10. Bear Lake Utah, US

