Lake Placid named most "Instagram-worthy" winter wonderland

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Travel experts, SkyParkSecure (SKP) just named Lake Placid the most "Instagram-worthy" winter wonderland, in the world.
SKP put a list out naming the top 10 winter wonderlands across the entire world on Wednesday and first on the list is Lake Placid with 396,000 posts on the platform.
According to their research which compiled the number of mentions for the term 'winter wonderland' in combination with hashtag data, the top 10 locations were:
- Lake Placid New York, US
- Johnston Canyon Banff, Alberta, Canada
- Partnachklamm Bavaria, Germany
- Mt Seymour Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada
- Hatcher Pass Alaska, US
- Normafa Budapest, Hungary
- Tahquamenon Falls Michigan, US
- Grand Mesa Colorado, US
- Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park Yongding District, Hunan, China
- Bear Lake Utah, US