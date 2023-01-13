Lambert Will of Herkimer nominated to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

HERKIMER, NY (WKTV) - The Herkimer man who some say invented the game of basketball has been nominated a contributor in the 2023 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Scott Flansburg, also known as the Human Calculator, started the Herkimer 9 Foundation in 2020 with the goal of proving that the Herkimer 9 were the first to play the game of basketball in 1891, and that Lambert Will, of Herkimer, invented the game.
"Herkimer deserves to be on the map regarding the history of basketball," Flansburg said as we sat in the Herkimer County Historical Society looking over evidence indicating that the game had its first roots in Herkimer, NY.
After piling through books and evidence, including an old Herkimer YMCA Reviews from 1892, Flansburg set out on his mission to prove basketball started in Herkimer.
"Our goal with the Herkimer 9 Foundation is to try to prove that this Herkimer 9 team played basketball first," Flansburg said.
Everyone can agree that basketball began sometime in the 1890's. But did Dr. James Naismith, the namesake of the James Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts invent the game? Or did Herkimer's Lambert Will invent the game as claimed in the book Nais-Myth: Basketball's Stolen Legacy?
Historical records state the game of basketball was invented in December 1891 by Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian educator who was teaching at the Springfield YMCA International Training School.
There is evidence though, that the game was played in Herkimer, NY, as well as other communities in the Mohawk Valley before that. A team photo shows the Herkimer YMCA's basketball teams as early as the 1891-1982 season.
"If basketball wasn't invented until 1892, what are these kids doing with a basketball in 1891?" Flansburg said of the photo.
Flansburg brought up the "Original 13 Rules of Basketball," signed by Naismith, which hangs at the University of Kansas now. He said an online photo of the rules is dated February 1892, but the actual rules that are under lock and key at the university seem to have been tampered with. The date is changed to December 1891.
"Somebody tampered with the "Original 13 Rules of Basketball," and changed the date to December 1891, and we believe it's because this picture came out from Herkimer with a team from 1891, so they just tried to backdate it to cover themselves," Flansburg said.
We spoke with the historian at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Matt Zeysing, who had no comment on the Herkimer 9 Foundation claims that Lambert Will invented basketball in Herkimer before Dr. James Naismith is said to have invented basketball in Springfield.
Zeysing also said the 13 rules were thought to be hanging on the wall of the gym in Springfield, and signed on that date. He said that does not mean that the date they were signed was the date that the game of basketball was invented.
"There has always been controversy around them," Zeysing said.
He could not comment on the alleged tampering because the 13 rules are now at the University of Kansas, not at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was built in Springfield in the 1950's. At that point, Lambert Will and others contested that Springfield was the place where basketball originated, but to no avail, according to Flansburg and others at the Herkimer County Historical Society. They eventually gave up.
In 1992, Will's family was asked to contribute a display to the hall of fame for the 100-year anniversary of basketball.
"The family goes back a month later, and the display is gone," Flansburg said. "To this day, no one has seen the display again. It has not been returned to the family."
Zeysing said he started working at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and has no record of the display. He said his predecessor started at the hall in 1985, but left in 2003 or 2004.
"When the Washington Post came [to Herkimer] to look at our evidence to see how legitimate this stuff was, they told us they asked the hall of fame what happened to the Lambert Will stuff from 1992 and they were told no one was working there from that time anymore. Everyone was gone," Flansburg said.
Zeysing confirmed Lambert Will is nominated to the Veteran's Committee for the Hall of Fame's class of 2023, but admits it is a crowded field. He would have to be voted in unanimously by the Hall of Fame's Veteran's Committee of seven. No one knows who is on the committee.
"No one knows who votes, how they vote, and it's been that way for decades," Flansburg said.
The Herkimer 9 Foundation and the Herkimer County Historical Society have been working with the YMCA National Archives in looking for YMCA Reviews from 1891-1893 to help their case.
"We've located seven of these so far, but none from 1891," Flansburg said. "Which we believe would lock this case up."
Lambert Will is nominated as a contributor to the sport of basketball for the class of 2023. It's a direct-elect committee that can put forth one or none of the nominees. Given the secrecy of who is voting and the crowded class, it could be a long-shot that the man who some believe invented basketball, actually gets voted in to the sport's hallowed halls.
"The committee of seven is a confidential list," Zeysing said. "For the veterans, it is older and trends toward basketball historians, but as for as the actual names, we don't reveal that."
The Class of 2023 will be officially enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12. The new summer date reflects an effort for enshrinement weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests. Voting happens much earlier in the year.