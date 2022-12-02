Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host holiday ghost hunts at Rutger Park

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica will host the Ghost Seekers of Central New York for their holiday event, Christmas Spirits at #3 Rutger Park on Saturday, December 3rd.
The ghost seekers will be at Rutger Mansion #3 on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm.
Some of Utica's most prominent historical figures and families, including Roscoe Conkling, a former mayor of Utica, U.S. representative and senator, have called the mansion home.
Tickets are $20 per person.
Participants will go on a guided tour through the Mansion with investigators and meet Dennis Webster, a local authority on paranormal investigations and author of several local history and paranormal books.
Tarot card readings and copies of Webster's books will also be available for purchase.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the stabilization and renovation projects at the Rutger Park Mansions.