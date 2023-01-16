Landmarks throughout the state lit in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, landmarks around the state will be lit red, green and black in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality and love. Here in New York, we must recommit ourselves to these same principals and work towards a more united New York where all residents can live and thrive in peace," Hochul said.
The landmarks to be lit Include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
The state's annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was presented as a broadcast event, "New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Paths to Change."