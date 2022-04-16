 Skip to main content
Large amounts of cocaine recovered following police chase

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. - Large amounts of cocaine were recovered by Utica Police Department after a chase. It happened around 8:30 p.m Friday. 

Police say they were patrolling the area due to recent gun violence when they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle immediately refused to comply and led the officers on a vehicle pursuit into the Town of Frankfort up Albany Hill.

During their chase, police say a black duffel bag was thrown from the vehicle. Police halted their chase due to the nature of the pursuit. 

As the officers retrieved the bag they noticed that it contained a large quantity of cocaine and multiple scales. The cocaine was weighed and found to be in excess of 800 grams.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the driver.

 

