Large Bear Spotted on Brown Road in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- There's been another report of a bear sighting locally.

This time a black bear was seen in Frankfort.

The sighting was on Brown Road in a resident's backyard.

These photos of the bear were sent to NEWSChannel 2 this morning.

Seemingly on the property out of hunger, it's reported the large bear ate from a bird feeder.

The person who spotted the bear also said that the deer around were snorting at the black bear.

Bear sightings are not that uncommon this time of year in our area, and we have stories dedicated to the sightings, safety tips, the history of bears in Oneida County and a look at what a big game biologist said is bringing the bears out of the woods.

