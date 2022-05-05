Large fire breaks out at Herkimer apartment building; 21 people displaced

HERKIMER, N.Y. - An apartment building in Herkimer is destroyed following a fire late Wednesday evening.
Fire officials say a tenant of the Seld Building, located at 236 N. Main St., Herkimer, called 911 around 11:20 p.m. reporting of a large amount of smoke coming from the building's third floor.
The American Red Cross is assisting 21 people who are displaced, including 17 adults and four children ages 5 to 12.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist those individuals with temporary shelter, food and clothing.
There are no injuries reported.
The fire was confined to the third floor, destroying everything on that level.
The first and second floors of the building sustained significant water damage and are not livable.
Fire Chief Mike Moody says it is too soon to tell what damage, if any, was done to the adjoining buildings to the one that caught fire.
Fire crews spent time keeping those buildings protected to avoid potential damage.
In addition to the hydrants on N. Main St., crews relied on hydrants from nearby Prospect St., as not to overtax the water supply any further.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Responding fire agencies included: Herkimer, East Herkimer, Little Falls, Ilion, Cedarville, Salisbury, Dolgeville, as well as MOVAC ambulance.