Large fire breaks out at Herkimer apartment building

HERKIMER, N.Y. - Several fire crews are currently on-scene battling a large fire at an apartment building in Herkimer.
Initial 911 calls came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday evening of a structure fire at 236 North Main Street.
The evacuation of the approximately 20 people residing in the apartment building is underway.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist these displaced individuals.
Injuries are unknown at this point.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Responding fire agencies include: Herkimer, East Herkimer, Little Falls, Ilion, Cedarville, Salisbury, Dolgeville, as well as MOVAC ambulance.
