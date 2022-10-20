Last weekend to enjoy fall festivities at Savicki's

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the last weekend to enjoy some fall fun at Savicki's Farm Market.
Friday will be the last Moonlight Maze of the season, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The farm will also be hosting yoga in the pumpkin patch on Saturday, for $30 per person, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The corn maze is open daily during regular business hours.
They will also have hayrides that will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday as well as an indoor straw maze for children at no charge.
And no fall festivity would be complete without apple cider donuts and slushies' to enjoy as well.
Savicki's Farm Market is located on State Route 12 in Clinton.