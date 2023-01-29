 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laurens garage fire scorches neighboring buildings

  • 0
Laurens garage fire scorches neighboring buildings

Laurens, N.Y.—An early Sunday morning fire in Laurens had some school officials holding their breath for a short while. The fire broke out around 7:40 am in a garage on brook street. The fire quickly spread to a nearby shed and then to a building that sat behind the garage. That building behind the garage sits on Laurens Central School property. The heat from the fire also caused the siding on a nearby house to melt. Fire officials say they had no problems fighting the fire, which was intense when they arrived.  “Upon arrival, we had one garage full involved, a storage shed involved, and  the school garage was also starting to see some flames." Laurens Fire Chief Jeff Pidgeon said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Recommended for you