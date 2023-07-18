 Skip to main content
Law Enforcement Day: Interact with Rome Police Officers, Activities for Kids

  • Updated
ROME, N.Y. -- The City of Rome Police Department is hosting a Law Enforcement Day celebration for all members of the community.

The celebration will take place Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Franklyn's Field in Rome.

This event is free and meant for all ages to attend and interact with the Rome Police Department and other agencies within the community.

Law Enforcement Day

Courtesy of the Rome PD Facebook Page

There will be activities such as basketball, a dunk tank, inflatable obstacle courses, arts and crafts and backyard style games.

Alongside that, there will be animal exhibits with Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo, a Helicopter landing by Mercy Flight, live music by The Midnight Riders and a fireworks display.

Law Enforcement Day with Rome PD

For a video of what last year's event looked like, click here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/804363937943878

