Law enforcement meets with Utica Common Council to discuss gun violence

Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Common Council received an update from Utica Police on the issue of gun violence in the city during Wednesday night's Committee of the Whole meeting.
There has been a dramatic increase in violence since 2017 in the city, according to Utica Police Chief Mark Williams.
In just the last five days, there have been five shots fired incidents, two on Tuesday evening.
Council at Large Samantha Colosimo-Testa invited law enforcement speak to the council to discuss the issues police are facing day in and day out with regards to the rise in gun violence.
Chief Williams laid out several issues his officers deal with including the fact that an alarming number of shots fired incidents are involving kids under the age of 18.
"Police cannot go about this gun problem alone. This is not just a Police problem it's a community problem."
Councilwoman Colosimo-Testa presented a plan outlining some of the goals she would like to see the city work on to help combat the increase in violence over the years.
Some of the goals including expanded mental health care, building a stronger partnership with the Crime Stoppers program, and more public safety programs.