Leaders urge Hochul to sign Puppy Mill Bill

Cooperstown, N.Y.-- Lawmakers from around the state flocked to the Susquehanna SPCA Wednesday morning in support of a bill that will prohibit the sale of animals that come from out of state puppy mills. According to Stacie Haynes, executive director of the SQSPCA says the bill comes at a time when shelters are stressed to the max.
"This bill is coming at a time when animal shelters are all maxxed out. We have cats and dogs coming out of our ears and it’s not necessarily normal for us to see an overflow of dogs, but we are" Haynes said.
Also in attendance at the event were dogs that had been rescued from puppy mills, including Betty, a pup rescued just last week. When he first arrived at the SQSPCA, the dog's fur was so matted, he could hardly see. As Haynes explained, when these dogs arrive at the SPCA, they are shells of what they once were.
"When we get them, they are a sad shell of a dog” Haynes explained.
The bill has passed both the assembly and the senate, but has been waiting for the Governor's signature since May 10th. As Libby Post, Executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation explained, time is of the essence when trying to rescue dogs.
"We came here and we picked up Sophie. Sophie is a golden retriever who came from an Amish puppy mill in Ohio. The option was 'somebody come and get her or I'm going to take her outback and shoot her’. That is exactly what the rescue was told" Post explained.
Stories like Betty's and Sophie's are just a few of the thousands of stories through the state. Assemblyman Robert Smullen says the issue isn't a partisan issue, it’s an issue that affects everyone.
Smullen explained that "this is actually a non-partisan issue. This is just what you feel about what dogs, about what pets mean to us as a people, as a community, so that was easy for me. Today, I call on Governor Hochul to sign this bill."