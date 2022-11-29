LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert due to illness

VERONA, N.Y. -- LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at the Turning Stone on Friday, but has announced the cancellation of her 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' at the location, due to illness.
Rimes is working with the venue to set up a new date and issued this statement:
"To my Verona, NY fans, I'm sorry to announce that we'll have to cancel the show this Friday because I'm too sick to travel and perform. It breaks my heart I can't be there as I was so excited to celebrate the holiday season with you all. We will reschedule and I look forward to that time when we can be together again."
Refunds will be provided to all who purchased tickets for the concert. If you have any questions you should call the provider from where you purchased the tickets from. You can also call the Turning Stone Box Office at 877.833.7469.