Legal issues surround My Pet Memorial Park in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. -- The My Pet Memorial Park in Marcy is a burial ground for pets that was run by the Stevens Swan Humane Society for more than a decade.
Representatives with the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society said they became aware of graphic photos circulating on social media this week. The photos appear to depict animals in a freezer back in 2020.
Representatives with the humane society said they could not talk about the issues with the My Pet Memorial Park because it is an ongoing legal battle, but they referred NEWSChannel 2 to the attorney handling the situation.
They humane society says they handle every animal that comes to them with the utmost respect.
The photos posted on social media came from Ryan Harvey, who was under contract to purchase the land the My Pet Memorial Park sits on as well as the house next to the park.
Harvey said he took the photos in 2020 after moving on to the property. He said the photos are of animals he found in the freezer in the barn on the property.
"I started coming on this property," Harvey said. "I started going into things, as this was now my home, and I had recently discovered there were frozen animals in the barn."
Harvey said he brought this to the attention of the board on more than one occasion, but says nothing was done.
John Ellemen, the attorney representing the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society said, "It is my understanding that each of the animals was either buried or cremated according the the wishes of the animals' owners."
"During that period of time, the winter of 2020, during the pandemic there was an excess of animals to be buried and/or cremated," Ellemen said. "As a result of that, there was a need to utilize freezers that were present at the location. Those animals were all removed from the freezers and to whatever extent they were to be buried or cremated, that has taken place."
Representatives with the humane society said there have not been pending cremations or burials associated with the My Pet Memorial Park in the last couple of years.
Prior to burials, animals are bagged and tagged with identification and held in refrigerated storage at the Humane Society facility and My Pet Memorial Park.
According to the humane society refrigerated storage is provided prior to burial or cremation for the following reasons:
- Unidentified stray animals are held for owner identification
- Pending legal cases
- Scheduling of trained crematory operators
- Crematory maintenance and repairs.
Ellemen addressed photos posted to Harvey's Facebook page that he says were taken in 2020.
"It is my understanding that the animals for which he shows in those photos were removed by the end of April 2020," Ellemen said. "The photos were taken sometime during that month, because according to the information that I received, that was the timeframe for which he moved into the property."
Harvey posted a photo of a receipt dating back to 2013.
Ellemen told us he has no information that would suggest the animals had been in the barn for the time period Harvey claims they were there.
Ellemen addressed a photo posted to social media of a headstone.
"One thing that Mr. Harvey's photos and narrative does not describe, is the photo of the headstone. The photo of a headstone was, for years and should have continued to be, removed for the winter and replaced when the weather permitted. That had been done for many years but to the best of my knowledge, has not been done since Mr. Harvey took occupancy of the property."
As far as the property goes, Ellemen said it legally still belongs to the humane society.
"Mr. Harvey has been requested to vacate the property for failing to meet his contractual obligations with the humane society," Ellemen said. "At the time the transaction started several years ago, it was intended that he would purchase the property, and in so doing, he would get the license from the state to properly operate the pet cemetery and have access to the trust funds that are utilized to maintain the cemetery."
"He did not obtain the license due to what I understand to be a felony conviction," Ellemen said, "...which disqualified him to hold the license. Since that time he has made no effort to get any relief from the state and re-apply.
Ellemen said the humane society has had to re-apply for the license and hold the license and maintain the cemetery.
New York State requires that the person maintaining the cemetery hold a license to do so. Harvey did not obtain the license. The license was part of the contractual obligation in the contract to purchase the property according to the attorney.
Harvey said another attorney was supposed to help him get the license and told us he checked with the state to see if any application had been filed and was told no application had been filed.
"There was a trust fund that was supposed to come with this, and I did not receive that money due to the licensing not being done," Harvey said.
"There was hope that an arrangement could be worked out," Ellemen said. "That did not appear to be something at this point in time, which is realistic anymore."
Harvey said he has a deed in his name, but the deed was never recorded with with county.
He says the warranty deed was not recorded because he asked to postpone the recording of it. Harvey said he wanted to take ownership of the house and the cemetery but needed to establish himself as a nonprofit first.
Ellemen said the humane society still owns the property. The deal never closed. "He tendered his purchase money, Ellemen said. "A deed was produced. The closing was to take place. It has never taken place. The deed and the money remain in escrow. The transaction has not closed."
Harvey has been ordered to vacate the property. The humane society, as the legal owner of the property, has given Harvey notice to leave the property.
This week, Harvey took to social media with the graphic photos he said he took in 2020 of animals in the freezer on the barn.
Staff at the humane society say Harvey has not been cooperative when they go to maintain the property or with people paying respects to their animals.
"We have had reports that he (Mr. Harvey) has been difficult or potentially threatening to some of the folks who have visited," Ellemen said.
Harvey said that's not the case.
"I have spent a lot of time helping individuals," Harvey said. "I have some messages myself on my phone and I actually just received a phone call from someone the other day saying thank you for helping someone reset their stone, and people thanking me for helping them decorate their stone. I understand people have to pay their respects to their animals and I would lie to help anyone I can."
Harvey told NEWSChannel2 he is seeking legal counsel on the matter of the property and the matter of the animals but hasn't decided on an attorney yet.