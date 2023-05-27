Legends hit the field in Cooperstown

Cooperstown, N.Y.--If you're a fan of baseball and you weren't at the diamond today, that's a real shame. The seats were packed and the fans were loud. Excitement was at an all-time high.
"I can't tell you how giddy I am right now for the game," said baseball fan John Pelletier.
As people trickled in this morning, it was quickly time to get down to business. First up today was the home run derby.
The game lasted seven innings and the final score was 8 to 3 with team Bert winning over team Kitty. Much like Morrissey, plenty of fans were able to grab some autographs today after the game.