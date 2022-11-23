Legislators calling on Gov. Hochul to expand 'Nurses for Our Future' program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Buttenschon and other members of the NYS Assembly, sent a letter to Governor Hochul concerning the shortage of nurses.
They asked that the “Nurses for Our Future” scholarship program be expanded to private colleges, adding them to the program in the 2023-2024 budget.
“Nurses are such a critical part of our health care system and the shortage of such affects all aspects of the health care system being emergency care down to nursing homes. We need to be sure to do all we can to make it possible for those interested to be able to join this noble profession,” Buttenschon said.
As of now, there are 9,300 openings for nurse positions in New York State. Traveling nurses are being hired at 3-5 times the going rate. By the year 2030, the nursing shortage is expected to reach 30,000.