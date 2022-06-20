Levitt Amp Concert Series returns for a 6th live season

UTICA, NY - The Levitt Amp Concert Series returned to Utica's Kopernik Pak for its 6th live season Monday Night. The concerts are free to the public and run throughout the summer, with the exception of the 4th of July.
The Ladies of Soul & their Gentlemen got things started and had the crowd warmed up and dancing in the street before the night’s featured artists, The New Respects from Nashville, took to the stage.
Utica is just one of eighteen locations in the U.S., and the only one in New York, to receive a Levitt Amp Grant so they’re able to provide the free concerts to the local community.
Levitt Amp Utica coordinator Michelle Truett says the concert series is more than just an evening of free music.
“Every year we never think that we’re going to beat the lineup that we had, but every year it gets better and better. We’ve got headliners coming from across the country. We’re adding extra kids’ activities this year. We’ve got an artist on site every week and some other things for the kids to do. There’s more food trucks, so its family friendly. You can get something to eat, and enjoy free, great live music, downtown.”
This year’s concerts feature a very diverse musical lineup. Here’s a look at the remaining acts coming to Utica this summer.
June 27 – Roberta Lea, playing a mix of classic country, country soul, country rock, and pop country.
July 11 – B2wins, identical twins from Brazil are an instrumental group that features music from pop to hip hop.
July 18 – Argonaut & Wasp, playing a blend of funk, indie, edge, and alternative music.
July 25 – Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, bring a mix of blues, soul, and zydeco music to the stage.
Aug. 1 – Bassel & the Supernaturals, a first-generation Syrian-American playing funk-inspired rhythms, and soulful melodies.
Aug. 8 – The Big Takeover Band, playing original music that is rooted in the genres of Jamaican pop, reggae, rocksteady, and ska.
Aug. 15 – Miranda Writes, whose 2018 single “Too Blessed” rose to No. 5 in the Digital DJ Pool charting alongside Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and Ciara.
Aug. 22 – Ariel Posen, an exciting guitar player influenced by electrified Americana, R&B, Beatles-inspired pop, and rock and roll.
Aug. 29 – Eh Shawnee, a Dominican-American singer-songwriter brings high-energy salsa to the stage.