Levitt Amp returns for a 7th season

UTICA, NY - 10 weeks of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts returned to Utica's Kopernik Park Monday evening.
Kicking off the 7th season of the Levitt Amp concert series, and to help Utica celebrate Juneteeth, the Harlem Gospel Travelers from New York City took to the stage.
This year's concerts feature headlining artists from as far away as Ireland and Toronto, to as close as right here in New York. It's not just national headlining acts that are taking the stage, local artists are also featured as opening acts.
Utica is one of 33 communities across the United States, and the only one in New York to have received the Levitt Amp Music Grant that brings all of this great music to our area.
"I'm hoping this spreads throughout the Oneida Square Arts District. We have a beautiful museum across the street, we have a world renown design school, we have lots of great culture right here in this area," says Levitt Amp Utica coordinator Michelle Truett. "Not only is Utica diverse, our music is diverse. Now we're moving from diversity, to inclusion, belonging and joyfulness".
The Levitt Amp Concert Series takes place every Monday through August 28th, with the exception of July 3rd, when they take a week off for the 4th of July.
If you'd like to check out this year's free concerts, there's still plenty of great acts to see.