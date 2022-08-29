Levitt Amp Summer Concerts wrap up with a big announcement

UTICA, NY – The 6th season of the Levitt Amp Utica Summer Concert Series wrapped up in Kopernik Park Monday evening, and boy did they end it in a big way.
The main attraction, Eshawnee, a Dominican-American Salsa singer from Providence Rhode Island, had the crowd pumped up and dancing in the street the entire evening.
The Levitt Amp concerts are made possible through a grant from the Levitt Amp Foundation. A grant, that according to Levitt Amp Utica talent booker Gabriella Marchesani, would not be possible without the help of the Utica community.
"Each year we have the community buy in. You've got to vote, and this year we were part of 18 other cities across the United States. So we get the city going, we put it out on social media, and we're actually hoping to get more funding for a 3 year grant. So fingers crossed that we won't have to vote next year, and we'll just have Levitt Amp for the next 3 years".
Well, guess what? Levitt Amp officials announced during the concert that they did receive the grant.
That means free concerts on Monday nights during the summer for the next 3 years.