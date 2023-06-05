Lieutenant Governor visits MVCC for Regional Hate and Bias Prevention Council meeting

Utica, N.Y.-- Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado traveled to the Mohawk Valley to hold a kick-off meeting with the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's regional council. the councils were formed by Governor Hochul to help address different biases and related challenges across New York State and is comprised of councils from 10 regions in the state, including the Mohawk Valley.
Each council is made up of invited community representatives from local government, the legal system, religious organizations, and nonprofits. The councils will also mobilize and respond to support communities where a bias incident has occured.
In her 2024 budget, the Governor set aside $25-million specifically to support organizations that serve communities that are at high risk of hate crimes. The funding will help those organizations to enhance security measures in vulnerable places and support trainings, public awareness campaigns and other outreach efforts around the state.
"One of the things you have to realize is change never happens on it's own. It requires agency, it requires being intentional, and what I've noticed is that as we've seen hate rising and we've seen extremism rise, it's become more and more incumbent upon all of us to figure out who is genuinely committed to work of love, of unity, of understanding and figuring out how to bring those folks together in a constructive way to collaborate and build coalitions for a shared purpose and goal," Lt. Gov. Delgado said.