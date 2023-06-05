 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Tuesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Lieutenant Governor visits MVCC for Regional Hate and Bias Prevention Council meeting

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica, N.Y.-- Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado traveled to the Mohawk Valley to hold a kick-off meeting with the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's regional council. the councils were formed by Governor Hochul to help address different biases and related challenges across New York State and is comprised of councils from 10 regions in the state,  including the Mohawk Valley.

Each council is made up of invited community representatives from local government, the legal system, religious organizations, and nonprofits.  The councils will also mobilize and respond to support communities where a bias incident has occured.

In her 2024 budget, the Governor set aside $25-million specifically to support organizations that serve communities that are at high risk of hate crimes. The funding will help those organizations to enhance security measures in vulnerable places and support trainings, public awareness campaigns and other outreach efforts around the state.

"One of the things you have to realize is change never happens on it's own. It requires agency, it requires being intentional, and what I've noticed is that as we've seen hate rising and we've seen extremism rise, it's become more and more incumbent upon all of us to figure out who is genuinely committed to work of love, of unity, of understanding and figuring out how to bring those folks together in a constructive way to collaborate and build coalitions for a shared purpose and goal," Lt. Gov. Delgado said.

 