Life just got sweeter with a new candy shop in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- A new candy shop specializing in chocolates and candies, just opened in Clinton on Friday
Dreamy's Candy offers a case filled with fine chocolates that you can order by the piece or the pound. They also offer special acrylic cubes of gummy candy, gourmet jelly beans among other confections.
Amity Messett and her family own the shop along with "Rainbow Cupboard," also located in Clinton.
“Rainbow Cupboard (a plant and gift shop specializing in “curated happy findings”) opened in October of 2020 in the middle of a pandemic and has been very successful, so we were pretty confident that opening Dreamy’s Candy in this beautiful town was a great idea, I mean who doesn’t love candy," Messett said.
The shop is open Wednesday through Friday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday 12-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can shop at the candy store during the annual Clinton Shopper's Stroll as well on Nov. 25 and 26. The stroll also includes a holiday parade, hot chocolate, cookies and many other fun activities.