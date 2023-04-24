LifeNet eyes Western for new base

Western N.Y.-- in an emergency, seconds matter. That's why volunteer fire company of western chief Michael Anania was excited when LifeNet approached him about the idea of stationing a medical helicopter behind the fire house.
"In January, they had approached me that they were looking at some areas in Oneida County to possibly set up a helicopter base." Anania said.
If approved, the base would house an EC-130 helicopter currently based in Watertown. The chief says that this helicopter, in addition to Mercy Flight down the road at Griffiss would provide the department with an additional resource.
"Any time you can duplicate a service I think it's a great thing, especially in a person's time of need to have two helicopters. There's times where we call for a helicopter and it's unavailable or it comes from quite a distance away," Anania said.
Not all community members think it's good idea. One of the concerns that Town of Western Civic Affairs member Donald Peavy has is where that helipad will be located.
"The area next to this project is the town park, which has been there for years. That town park can't be disturbed with respect to its zoning and its use as a town park. To put a helicopter pad within 50 feet of the baseball field, I would say is impeding on the ability of members of the community to use that park," Peavey explained.
Town planning board chairman Peter Donahue Jr. says they don't know for certain where that base would be located or how close it would be to the park.
“Once we actually see where the site is going to be, we'll know how much setback we will have from other areas. Right now, we don’t know what that's going to be because we are still waiting to see those surveyed drawings," Donahue Jr. explained.