Lightning Strike Kills 1 Person, Injures 2 in Madison County—Names Released

LINCOLN, N.Y. -- It was reported yesterday that three people in Madison County were struck by lightning Monday afternoon. The strike was fatal for one.

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Forbes Road in the Town of Lincoln in regard to three men who were struck by lightning.

"Information obtained from the initial caller indicated that one of the subjects who had been struck was unconscious and not breathing," deputies said.

The men were all employees of The Roofing Guys of Syracuse.

The men "were suffering from injuries sustained following an apparent lightning strike. Two of the individuals suffered minor injuries, and the third individual, a 39-year-old male, was unconscious and not breathing," deputies said.

Deputies began lifesaving measures on the 39-year-old; however, they were unable to revive him.

"Upon the arrival of EMS to the scene, all three involved individuals were transported to Oneida Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two of the victims were released from Oneida Hospital after receiving treatment," deputies said.

The 39-year-old was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, "where he later passed away from injuries suffered during the lightning strike," they said.

Deputies released the names of those struck by lightning today at around 3:30 p.m. Names were originally being withheld until family members were notified.

Deputies said that Lauro Zhunaula Saca was the 39-year-old male from Middletown N.Y.

According to deputies, "The two individuals who were treated at Oneida Healthcare and released are Ronaldo Zhunaula (25-years-old) and Wilfrido Zhingre (35-years-old). All three victims are of Ecuadorian decent and were working with 'The Roofing Guys' roofing company. Ronaldo and Lauro are brothers."

An initial investigation shows that the three men were "seated underneath a tree in the yard of 6904 Forbes Rd., Town of Lincoln, waiting for a thunderstorm to pass before continuing to work..."

While under the tree, deputies said that all three were struck "and immediately affected by a lightning strike of a nearby flagpole," officials said.

From the Sheriff's Office "Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people if they are caught outside during a storm to take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, trees, isolated objects, high ground or metallic objects. Get out of boats and away from bodies of water."

