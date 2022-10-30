Little Falls barn fire still smoldering almost a week later

Little Falls, N.Y.-- It's been almost a week since firefighters were first called to a barn fire off of Route 5 in Little Falls, as of Sunday afternoon, what remains of the fire was still smoldering. The fire was first reported in the afternoon of October 25th. Firefighters were called back to the scene several times during the week for rekindles. Newschannel 2 spoke with the Little Falls Fire Department Sunday afternoon, they had no updates on the fire's cause or estimates on when the fire may finally be extinguished.