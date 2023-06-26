Little Falls Emmanuel Episcopal Church Milestone Celebration

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Little Falls held a luncheon on Sunday in celebration of two significant milestones.
2023 marks the 200th anniversary of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church that was incorporated in February of 1823.
In addition to this milestone, Father Jack Whritenour, who is the rector of the church, is celebrating his 25th year in ordained ministry.
The church plans on hosting at least seven more events in 2023, with the next one being an ice cream social in mid-July.