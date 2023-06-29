Little Falls Town Justice Arrested

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- A Little Falls Town Justice was arrested following a three-month investigation conducted by the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) Utica Office.

Police say that Mitchell Q. Soules Jr., 34, of Little Falls has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree), criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance (4th degree).

Police said Soules is the current town Justice for the town of Little Falls and was arraigned in the Town of German Flatts and released on his own recognizance.

He's scheduled to appear in the Town of German Flatts Court in July.