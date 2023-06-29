 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Little Falls Town Justice Arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- A Little Falls Town Justice was arrested following a three-month investigation conducted by the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) Utica Office. 

Police say that Mitchell Q. Soules Jr., 34, of Little Falls has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree), criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance (4th degree). 

Police said Soules is the current town Justice for the town of Little Falls and was arraigned in the Town of German Flatts and released on his own recognizance. 

He's scheduled to appear in the Town of German Flatts Court in July.