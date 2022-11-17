 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Little Mounties en route to regionals, can use your help

  • Updated
  • 0

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - The Little Falls 12-and-under (12U) Pop Warner team is now just one of 16 teams in its age group, nationwide, to still be playing football at this time.

The future Mounties beat the Southwest Colts, out of the Rochester area, by a score of 20-12 last Saturday, in order to capture the program's first New York State 12U Division 2 title.

Little Falls now advances to the East Region Final in Newark, New Jersey where they will take on a team from Marsh Creek, Pennsylvania. The winner of that game punches their ticket to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, an eight-team tournament taking place in Orlando, Florida from December 3-10.

The local squad is aiming to be the first 12U Tri-Valley team ever to qualify for the Pop Warner Super Bowl, consisting of eight teams and to be played in Orlando, Florid from December 3-10. The trip, consisting of 150 kids (including a cheer team) will require $40,000.

The team started a GoFundMe for the cause.

Recommended for you