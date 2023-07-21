 Skip to main content
LIVE COVERAGE: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- It's Induction Weekend at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Induction Weekend 2023

Thousands of fans are in town to see the class of 2023 be enshrined on Sunday.

That's where NEWSChannel 2's Jason Powles was live from Doubleday Field for our noon newscast.

He'll have more during the newscasts at 5 and 6 p.m. 

Ribbon Cutting at Doubleday Field

Governor Kathy Hochul was supposed to hold a ribbon cutting outdoors for improvements at Doubleday Field. But because of the air quality, the ceremony was moved indoors.

