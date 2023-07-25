 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LIVE COVERAGE: Opening Day at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair—Events, Food and Interviews

  • Updated
  • 0

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- We are live at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for Opening Day. 

We've brought you interviews from the fair during the noon newscast. 

At 5:00, we are live with NEWSChannel 2's Kristen Copeland. She highlighted Youth Empowerment Day at the fair. 

Check out that video below. 

We are live at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair.

The live events at the fair were highlighted, including the Globe of Death. And we looked at some of the food being served today. 

Check out that video below. 

We are live at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for Opening Day.

We are live at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for Opening Day.

Clubs were represented at the fair today. Here's more on the 4H Club. 

Check out the video below. 

Clubs were represented at the fair today. Here's more on the 4H Club.

Youth Empowerment Day was today.

Check out the video below.

Live from the Boonville discussing Youth Empowerment Day.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you