LIVE COVERAGE: Opening Day at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

  • Updated
BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- It's that time of year. It's fair time!

The multi-day Boonville-Oneida County Fair, now in its 135th year, kicked off this morning. This year's theme is Christmas in July at the Farm. 

WKTV had live coverage of Opening Day at the county fair during our noon newscast. More coverage will continue during 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts. 

Here's an interview with Carl Trainor of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair.

The Boonville-Oneida County Fair runs from July 25 through July 30, with gates opening at 8 a.m. each day. 

Going with the theme of Christmas in July, there will be a holiday-themed parade at 7 p.m.

Here are more events for Tuesday, July 25. 

Tuesday, July 25 Events

Courtesy of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair 

According to the fair's website, "the Boonville Fair Association was incorporated in the year 1888..." 

A full list of events can be found here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

