LIVE COVERAGE: Opening Day at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- It's that time of year. It's fair time!

The multi-day Boonville-Oneida County Fair, now in its 135th year, kicked off this morning. This year's theme is Christmas in July at the Farm.

WKTV had live coverage of Opening Day at the county fair during our noon newscast. More coverage will continue during 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

The Boonville-Oneida County Fair runs from July 25 through July 30, with gates opening at 8 a.m. each day.

Going with the theme of Christmas in July, there will be a holiday-themed parade at 7 p.m.

Here are more events for Tuesday, July 25.

According to the fair's website, "the Boonville Fair Association was incorporated in the year 1888..."

Famous People at the Fair: "During the years of the fair, many people prominent in the world of affairs have been present, notable ex-President William Howard Taft, who made an address from the grandstand before a large assemblage of people. The rain came down in torrents but notwithstanding it was one of the most notable of days here. In the ex-president’s party were Thomas R. and Fred T. Proctor, George E. Dunham, Hon. Charles L. Knapp, Hon. F.M. Davenport, and Capt. Mayer," the fair's website states. "Over the years, the Boonville Fair has brought to the area the finest entertainment. But in the field of country music, the record of the fair has been unsurpassed. Beginning in 1961 with the Kitty Wells show, some of the finest country shows and stars have appeared: Connie Smith (1969 & 1971), Jeanne C. Riley (1973 & 1984). Barbara Mandrell (1972-75-78), Crystal Gayle (1977). Dolly Parton (1974), Charley McClain (1980), Donna Fargo (1982), Jim Ed Brown (1983), and many others, but all have been nationally acclaimed entertainers."

