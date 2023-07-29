Livi Strong Foundation Inaugural Cornhole Bash

ROME, N.Y. -- As cold and wet as it was outside, it didn't stop people from coming out to the Livi Strong Foundation's Cornhole Bash.
Functioning as a fundraiser for the Livi Strong Foundation, the money earned from this event is being put towards animal care and local youth sports.
Alivia Moylan, the young girl the Livi Strong foundation was made in honor of, was a big fan of cornhole, so out of the foundation's three sport-centered fundraisers, the second official inaugural event is a cornhole bash.
"I know she's up there and she would just be so happy about her dad, her sister and I just carrying her memory alive," Moylan said.
The third sporting event created by the Livi Strong Foundation is a basketball bash.
You can also support the Moylan family from their website at livistrong.com