Living donors can now receive reimbursement for donating organs

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Thursday that will allow those who are living and donate a kidney or liver to receive reimbursement.
"There is no greater gift a New Yorker can give than the gift of saving a life. Living organ donors are true heroes, and with this legislation, we are taking meaningful steps to support their sacrifice and save lives," Hochul said.
The law amends the public health, tax, and social services laws, creating the "New York State Living Donor Support Act," which will establish a program to cover costs associated with organ donation for those who live within the state and donate to a NYS resident. The goal is to get rid of any financial barrier that may be holding an individual back from donating an organ. The law will also reduce transplant wait times and address the organ shortage in the state.