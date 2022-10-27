Loan forgiveness deadline for Public Service workers Monday

NEW YORK -- The deadline to apply for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program, is Monday.
The program offers forgiveness for any leftover federal student loan debt a borrower may have, after they have made at least 120 qualifying payments. The borrower also has to be working full-time with a government or qualifying non-profit, at the time their payments have been made.
“Public servants have spent their careers working for New York residents and helping to build a stronger and fairer state. The PSLF program is another tool that helps address the student debt crisis and enables public servants to be recognized for their hard work and dedication. I encourage public servants who qualify to take advantage of the program and apply for debt forgiveness before the upcoming deadline,” New York Attorney General, Letitia James said.
New Yorkers can now consolidate their other federal loans into Direct Loans and have those past payments count and become eligible that way.
If you are not sure that you work for a qualifying employer, you can check on the Federal Student Aid website.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.