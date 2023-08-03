Loaves and Fishes Warming Center in Herkimer Awarded $10,000

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A relatively new Herkimer County agency that helps the homeless was helped themselves today in the form a $10,000 donation.
The national organization called the Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check this morning to Loaves and Fishes Warming Center on North Prospect Street in Herkimer.
Loaves and Fishes provides temporary housing and other services for those who are homeless in Herkimer County.
The Odd Fellow and Rebekahs is a longstanding national organization that's been around for hundreds of years and helped the homeless and others long before there were government agencies and non-profits. Now, they award funding from their members to other agencies that do the same thing.
Oradell Banker, grants chairperson for the Odd Fellow and Rebekahs Fund, said that "thankfully, there are other agencies that can provide the services, so that's why we can provide some funding to those communities that need because we can't do it personally. They're doing what we used to do."
Christine Lawrence, program director of Loaves and Fishes Warming Center said that "our homeless population has tripled in one year here in Herkimer County...Numbers are still lower than most counties, but they're high enough that we were feeling the need...especially during the winter months."
If you would like to help their cause, you can email loavesandfishes@gmail.com or mail a check to 127 N. Prospect St., Herkimer, N.Y. 13350.