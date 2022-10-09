Local artists display their work at MVCA regional art exhibition

LITTLE FALLS, NY – Local artists got the chance to show off their masterpieces Sunday at the Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts in Little Falls.
It was all part of the art center’s 2022 Regional Juried Art Exhibition.
Local art lovers enjoyed refreshments while viewing the numerous pieces of artwork that were on display. The artists were competing for prize money and the chance to have their work displayed in a solo exhibition.
Tom Montan, Executive Director of Sculpture Space in Utica, served as Juror, deciding which artists took home the top prizes.
“There’s a lot of talent here in the Mohawk Valley, and I saw that in the art that was submitted. The idea is to find things that strike me as being artful, beautiful, and moving. Those are the criteria that I use. How did it strike me?”
If you didn’t get the chance to view the work of these very talented local artists you can do so virtually at https://mohawkvalleyarts.org/ .