Local Attorney, lucky to be alive after stray bullets come through his window

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local Attorney, Stuart Finer says, he feels lucky to be alive after shots were fired into his office and bullets whizzed past his head, just inches above, what luckily wasn't his head, on Monday.
Finer was sitting in his office when he heard what sounded like fireworks or gun shots, he stood up to see what was going on and that when the bullets came through the window, leaving glass in his hair and going through the wall into his partners office.
He says he immediately called 911 and in under an hour, Utica Police had made two arrests.
Finer says it all happened around 2 p.m. which is when an investigator with the Utica Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, happened to be on the 400 block of Bleecker Street, when he witnessed two males riding their bikes on the Street and then into a back parking lot.
One of the males started to then flee eastbound on Jay Street and that's when the instigator began to chase the make and radioed to other units his description.
The suspect on the bike was stopped by by responding patrol unit and a loaded firearm was found that had been partially thrown onto a roof of a nearby residence.
The other male involved was also found and stopped by police. He was found to have a loaded handgun in his waist band.
After police spoke with both individuals it was learned that they were both 17-years-old. They were both charged by the Utica Police Department, Juvenile Aid Unit with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, as well as Reckless Endangerment.
The bullets that flew through Finer's glass, were allegedly strays that had been shot at some point during this situation. Finer and his partner were not the targets of the shots that were fired.
Both Finer and his partner did not sustain any injuries and it is unknown at this time who the target was.