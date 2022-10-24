Local attorney lucky to be alive after stray bullet comes through office window

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local attorney, Stuart Finer, says he feels lucky to be alive after a bullet came through his office window and just missed him on Monday.
Finer was sitting in his office when he heard what sounded like fireworks or gunshots. He stood up to see what was going on when the bullets came through the window, leaving glass in his hair and going through the wall into his partner's office.
He says he immediately called 911 and in under an hour, Utica police had made two arrests.
According to Utica police, an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Division happened to be on the 400 block of Bleecker Street and witnessed two males riding their bikes on the street and then into a back parking lot.
One of the males started to flee eastbound on Jay Street and the investigator began to chase the male. He then provided a description to other units over the radio.
The suspect on the bike was stopped by a responding patrol unit and a loaded firearm was also found, which had been thrown onto a roof of a nearby residence.
The other male involved was also found by police, who say he had a loaded handgun in his waistband.
After police spoke with both individuals it was learned that they were both 17 years old. The Juvenile Aid Unit took over the case and charged them both with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
The bullets that flew through Finer's window were allegedly strays that had been shot at some point during this situation and it does not appear Finer and his partner were the targets of the shots fired, according to police.
Neither Finer nor his partner were injured and it is unknown at this time who the target was.