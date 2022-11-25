Local author and domestic violence survivor held book signing at Utica Public Library Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local author, Angela Carter held a book signing at the Utica Public Library Friday, for her book detailing her domestic violence journey.
Carter was a victim of domestic violence in Mississippi. Her book takes you through her journey to find the strength she needed to leave her harmful situation. She says she hoped writing the book would help others going through domestic violence situations and give them hope.
Carter has been living in Utica for the last 30 years. Her book, 'Letters to my Mama: All the Things I Never Said' is available on Amazon for $7.99.