Local author presented historical research of Sylvan Beach and Oneida Lake

Some of the local community was treated to a lookback at the foundation of Sylvan Beach and the Oneida Lake area with author and local expert Jack Henke earlier this evening.
Henke discussed why Oneida Lake was able to quickly develop over the past few hundred years with the help of numerous factors including, get this, eels! Smoked eels and eel oil were exported via railroad, the same railroads that brought up to 80,000 people each year for Hopps grower picnics back in the day. On top of providing very interesting research, also included were historical photos that brought the history to life.
A closer look at some of these older photos show the beautiful St. Charles Hotel, the old Barge Canal Bridge, and a very crowded O & W Railroad Station at Sylvan Beach!