Local author releases new children's book

UTICA, N.Y - Jermiko Thomas, an international award-winning author who did not start speaking until the age of six, has announced the release of his new upcoming book, Walter and Lily - Autism & Unexpected Friendship.
The book comes at the start of Autism Awareness Month and highlights the power of friendship as well as values such as acceptance, understanding and kindness.
While writing these books, Thomas strived to use his childhood experiences to help kids today feel good in their own skin.
"When I was a kid growing up I did not talk until I was six, I learned sign language and decided I wanted to share my story," Thomas said. " you can say that because I have met different groups of people, I decided I wanted to share the story and provide an impact for everybody, kids and adults."
This book from Thomas is one of five in a series that tackle issues such as bullying, adversity and overcoming fear.
All of his books are available at Walmart and Barnes & Noble as well as online at Amazon.