Local Author signs copy of latest book

ROME, NY - A local author was in Rome Saturday, to discuss his latest work of fiction.
Jacob Lasher was at the Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop on West Dominick Street to sign copies of "The Lost Library!" He also discussed the book with eager readers and how he came up with the storyline.
"The book is about these 2 characters, one of them has Borderline Personality Disorder, and there's such a stigma around it. I feel it's important to educate people about it, and also entertain them. There's a lot of emotions. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you’ll be intrigued".
Lasher says the book is a good way to connect with people about mental illness in a fun, and entertaining, way.