Local auto shop no stranger to shortages seen in garages nationwide

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Bloomberg reported on auto industry shortages hitting garages in October 2021. CBS did a national story in November. Detroit, Seattle and other news organizations reported on pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions for auto mechanics in December and January.
In the Mohawk Valley, the same problem exists and is expected to persist.
Frank Ferrone, owner of Intune Automotive on Court Street in Utica is no stranger to the delays seen nationwide.
"Now they're not stocking as much inventory as they used to because they can't get it, Ferrone said. "In the past they might stock ten things for a certain car, and now they only stock one or two and they sell faster because there is a demand for these parts."
If you call around to a repair shop and want to get in right away, chances are you may be told you'll have to wait. It's not because the shop can't perform the work. It's because the shop can't get the part until the company providing it can ship it.
Ferrone showed us a truck that's on the lift right now that's waiting for parts that were ordered, came in damaged, and now it's back on the lift after two weeks.
"This big truck we are working on now needs a whole rear-end rebuild," he said. "The whole rear-end has to be replaced, all the internal parts, and some of the parts were available in one or two days, some of the parts took two weeks."
In years' past, you might wait a few days. Now, it's not uncommon to wait a few weeks and sometimes longer for a simple repair job.
"Most of the customers understand what's going on and know we are doing the best we can because people need their cars," Ferrone said.
What does it appear is driving the backlog of auto parts?
"Maybe a little of everything," Ferrone said. "I'm not an expert on that one. I'm just an expert on keeping my customers happy and keeping everything working and keeping the cars going in and out."
An Associated Press article reported back in September of 2021, the shortages and backlog could last well into 2023.
Looking back at the last 12 months, Ferrone told us there were major price hikes for products and shortages.
"January of 2021, oil that we purchase in drums went up 80 percent in one month and it's staying at that level for the last 12 months now," he said. "Also, brakes and tires and suspension parts - all those items we've seen a hike of 35-40 percent."
Your best bet to ensure you're vehicle stays in good driving condition is to keep regular maintenance up-to-date. Also, don't let things go. If you notice or feel something is not right with your vehicle, call the mechanic right away so they can at least get your vehicle looked at and get the parts ordered.
Ferrone tells us his customers have been understanding because they see what's going on around the world.